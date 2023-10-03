"Maybe Matip will score another own goal" - Union St. Gilloise manager takes cheeky dig at Liverpool star ahead of UEL fixture

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise manager Alexander Blessin has playfully taken a dig at Liverpool center-back Joel Matip ahead of their UEFA Europa League fixture at Anfield on October 5. The comments come as both teams prepare for what could be a difficult affair for the away side.

The Reds are currently leading Group E, and they will aim to build on their opening 3-1 victory over LASK Linz. However, Jurgen Klopp's side come into this fixture against Saint-Gilloise reeling from a recent 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

During the game, they were brought down to nine men and saw a would-be equalizing goal from Luis Diaz unjustly negated by VAR intervention. The loss, however, was sealed by an ill-timed own goal by Joel Matip in the 96th minute.

Blessin, aware of the uphill battle his team faces against the Premier League giants, shared a cheeky dig around the center-back's own goal against Tottenham. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

“The high temperature at this time of year played tricks on us and we were sometimes a bit too lazy and sleepy. Liverpool was already something on our minds."

"It will be something different against fantastic players like (Ibrahima) Konate and Matip. Although, maybe Matip will score another own goal like this weekend. Then we have a chance. Why not?”

The Belgian club will not be underestimated by their hosts ahead of the Europa match. They arrive at Anfield on a high note, following a 3-1 domestic victory over Charleroi that helped maintain their pole position in the Belgian Pro League.

On the European stage, they hold the third spot in Group E after salvaging a 1-1 draw against French side Toulouse in their Europa League opener.

Liverpool eyeing Pedro Neto as potential Salah replacement amid Saudi interest

As the Reds face potential interest from the Saudi Pro League for their star forward Mohamed Salah, they are proactively seeking replacement options.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa are the latest names to appear on the Merseyside club's wishlist, according to Football Transfers. The club have reportedly been monitoring Neto for some time.

Salah has been an instrumental figure for Jurgen Klopp's squad, but recent developments indicate that the club is bracing for his possible departure. With two years remaining on Salah's contract, the Reds successfully resisted a £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window. However, they are already in the early stages of identifying potential successors.

Neto has been turning heads with his performances for Wolves, racking up four assists and a goal in seven games. However, a sticking point has emerged concerning the player's valuation. Liverpool are said to be dissatisfied with Wolves' current pricing of the Portuguese winger.

The report suggests that there's a prevailing sentiment within the club that rival teams could inflate Neto's asking price by an additional £20 million, should Salah exit Anfield.