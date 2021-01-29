“Maybe nobody expects me to be here long” - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel speaks about future

Chelsea have unveiled Thomas Tuchel as the new manager, replacing Frank Lampard, who was fired earlier this week after struggling to obtain desired results despite shelling out close to €250 million in the summer transfer window to sign Bundesliga stars Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, as well as Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, among others.

Tuchel says Lampard messaged him this morning to wish him luck #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 28, 2021

Tuchel took charge of his first match as Chelsea manager this past match week when his side took on Wolves in the Premier League and he oversaw a 0-0 draw.

Many hold their reservations regarding Tuchel's appointment at Chelsea considering the personality he is known to have, as well as Chelsea's general impatience when it comes to hiring and firing their managers for not getting expected results.

However, as per The Guardian, Tuchel has said that he is not too concerned about the way things work at Chelsea. He also defended his personality and said he is trying to curb his stubbornness which has caused him to fall out at his previous clubs.

“It’s pure passion,” Tuchel said. “Also some principles. Your word is your word and I trust the word of a man. There’s always two sides to a story and I’m not here to blame anybody. I do also see this in myself. What I like now, why I am very positive, is that I am absolutely self-aware that this is a thing to improve and to be also more relaxed and maybe not to be too stubborn in my beliefs.

“The other thing is the structure that I find here is very clear and very easy. There are not many people who make the decisions and I can live with that. When things are clear, it is on me as the head coach to on one hand adapt and on the other hand make my opinion clear and give analysis of where I think we can improve. I hope this comes along in the right way,” Tuchel added.

He also admitted that not many people expect him to last long at Chelsea and that he could struggle. Acknowledging that opinion, he said

“Maybe nobody expects me to be here long, maybe because of the history of coaches and Chelsea. Maybe I stay long. If I don’t stay long, I don’t stay long. I cannot lose my focus right now.”

Thomas Tuchel will hope to achieve a top-four finish with Chelsea this season

Advertisement

Chelsea will have to step things up if they are to challenge for a top four spot

Tuchel also spoke about the way he would like Chelsea to play under him despite drawing their relatively uneventful first match under the new manager against Wolves in the Premier League.

“I want to feel a certain level of energy,” he said. “I want to feel a special bond between the players. I want to be entertained.”

Chelsea currently sit 8th on the Premier League table with 30 points from 20 matches - 7 points short of the UEFA Champions League spots, and Tuchel will know he has a challenge on his hands in the second half of the season.