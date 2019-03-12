'Maybe Zidane can persuade Mbappé to join us'- Real Madrid president confirms interest in PSG superstars

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, has claimed that he hopes new coach Zinedine Zidane can persuade Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid. He also suggested he prefers both the Paris Saint-Germain duo of Neymar and Mbappe.

In case you didn't know...

After two different coaches in the past nine months, Real Madrid recalled Zinedine Zidane as their head coach. He left Los Blancos at the end of the last season after his third consecutive UEFA Champions League title.

Former coach Santiago Solari was sacked after a string of poor performances which led to Real Madrid crashing out from Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Currently, Real Madrid are third in the LaLiga table, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona.

With 29 goals in all competitions, Kylian Mbappe is only behind Lionel Messi in the race for European Golden Shoe. The 20-year-old French star has scored 24 goals in the Ligue 1, racking up 6 assists in the league.

Despite suffering a metatarsal injury, Neymar remains as one of the pivotal players in the squad. He scored 13 goals in the Ligue 1 and five in the Champions League before his injury.

Despite leading the Ligue 1 table with a huge margin, Paris Saint-Germain once again failed to live up to the expectations in the Champions League, as they were knocked out by Manchester United in the round-of-16.

The heart of the matter

It is no secret that both Neymar and Mbappe have been on Madrid's radar for a long time, and president Florentino Perez reiterated his interest in their transfer.

"Zidane’s French so maybe he could do something with Mbappé", Florentino Perez replied when asked about the French forward.

Florentino: "Maybe Zidane can persuade Mbappé to join us?!" 📹 https://t.co/8tEHkgOCjT pic.twitter.com/8lEYhJcNUe — AS English (@English_AS) March 11, 2019

When asked about his preference between Neymar and Mbappe, Florentino said:

"Both of them"

What's next?

Real Madrid are desperate for changes and will look to do so in the transfer window but they still have 11 matches left to play in the league and steady their ship.

Los Blancos will host Celta Vigo next in the LaLiga, whereas PSG will face Dijon tonight.

