Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Mazatlan are set to host Tigres UANL at Estadio de Mazatlan on Saturday in their nexLiga MX fixture.

Mazatlan come into this game on the back of a pulsating 4-3 loss to Pachuca on Tuesday. Goals from Victor Davila, Oscar Murillo, Felipe Pardo and Victor Guzman sealed the deal for Paulo Pezzolano's side. Fernando Aristeguieta, Nicolas Diaz and Cesar Huerta scored the goals for Mazatlan.

Tigres UANL, on the other hand, drew 1-1 to Pumas UNAM on Sunday at Estadio Universitario. An Andre-Pierre Gignac goal was cancelled out by Carlos Gonzalez Espinola's late second-half equaliser.

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tigres UANL hold a slight advantage. They have won 13 games, lost nine and drawn eight.

Mazatlan form guide in Liga MX: D-W-L-D-L

Tigres UANL form guide in Liga MX: D-D-W-L-D

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL Team News

Mazatlan have no injury issues or suspended players. Manager Francisco Palencia will have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tigres UANL have a similar situation to Mazatlan. They have no known injured players, and manager Ricardo Ferretti is expected to have all the players available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL Predicted XI

Mazatlan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Miguel Fraga, Jorge Padilla, Jose Ortiz, Nicolas Diaz, Efrain Valverde, Cesar Huerta, Luis Angel Mendoza, Aldo Rocha, Martin Rodriguez, Miguel Sansores, Fernando Aristeguieta

Tigres UANL Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Galindo, Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Francisco Meza, Jesus Duenas, Guido Pizarro, Jordan Sierra, Luis Quinones, Javier Aquino, Eduardo Vargas, Andre-Pierre Gignac

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL Prediction

Mazaltan lie 18th in the Liga MX Apertura table, four points behind eighth-placed Tigres UANL.

Laid-back manager Francisco Palencia is not expected to get a positive result in this fixture. Venezuela international Fernando Aristeguieta has been in good form since joining the club from Morelia in 2020, and he will be under pressure to provide the goals for his team.

Tigres UANL, on the other hand, have a dangerous forward line in Andre-Pierre Gignac and Eduardo Vargas. France international Gignac is the club's all-time top goalscorer, having arrived in 2015 from Marseille, while Chile international Vargas has been a consistent presence since joining the club in 2017.

Prediction: Mazatlan 0-2 Tigres UANL