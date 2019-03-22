×
Reports: Mbappe move to Real Madrid on the cards this summer

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
404   //    22 Mar 2019, 19:26 IST
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What is the story?

PSG superstar, Kylian Mbappé is exasperated with another failure to progress in the business end of the Champions League and with also being fined €180,000 by PSG due to disciplinary issues.

The 20-year-old World Cup winner with France might be on verge of joining the Los Blancos this summer after yet another early Champions League elimination.

In case you didn’t know….

PSG failed miserably for the third time on the trot in round of sixteen stage of the Champions League as they were beaten 3-1 on the second leg at Parc des Princess despite having a 2-0 advantage from the first leg at Old Trafford.

The former Monaco winger failed to make an impression in the absence of Neymar and was criticized badly by the fans and the football pundits. Few days earlier, in an interview with Telefoot, a French twitter based programme, Mbappé confessed that he has “struggled to sleep” after the painful defeat against the Red Devils.

Whereas, Florentino Pérez, the Real Madrid president is aware of the fact that he needs to bring in a so called “New Galactico” next summer after their disastrous 2018-19 campaign which literally ended in the beginning of March.

The heart of the matter…

Madrid based Spanish tabloid AS claimed that there are three signs which clearly shows the former Golden Boy winner is Madrid bound:

First, the youngster is very much frustrated with another early exit from the most prestigious European club competition which might possibly trigger a move to the white side of Madrid.

Secondly, a French based media, namely Le Journal du Dimanche has reported that members of Mbappé’s family has already hinted in their comments about a possible move to the Spanish capital.

Last but not the least, AS reported that PSG might have to sell Mbappé or Neymar or both of them due to balancing of Financial accounts.

What’s Next?

It is still early days to predict but the signs are very much auspicious for a possible move to Madrid for Kylian Mbappé. Mbappé and his French teammates will turn their focus on national duty as they are gearing up to face Moldova and Iceland in the upcoming UEFA EURO Qualifiers. 

