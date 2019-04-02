×
 “Mbappé not ready to win Ballon d'Or yet”- claims former Selecao World Cup winner

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
150   //    02 Apr 2019, 15:53 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Brazil midfielder Edmílson Moraes has insisted that Kylian Mbappé is not yet “ready” to win the Ballon d’or.

He has also claimed that it is kind of “illogical” to compare the sensational French talent with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn’t know….

Edmílson played a crucial role in Brazil’s World Cup winning campaign of 2002. The defensive midfielder made six appearances for the Selecao throughout the competition and also scored once.

He has also played for the Catalan giants Barcelona from the time period of 2004-08. During his tenure at Camp Nou Edmílson made 71 appearances and won the 2006 UEFA Champions League after beating Arsenal in the final.

However, Mbappé is having a dream season with the Parisian giants. The former Golden Boy winner has already scored 32 goals in 36 matches across all competition and in contention for his first European golden shoe with 27 goals in League 1.

The 20-year-old sensation came fourth in last year’s Ballond'Orr list which was eventually topped by Luka Modrić of Real Madrid and Croatia.

The heart of the matter

When asked about whether Mbappé can win the Ballon d’or this campaign, the League 1 ambassador replied to Goal:

 "No, because of his age.

"He can do great things, but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been doing it consistently for the past 10 years, it is unbelievable."

"You can’t do this kind of comparison today, it is not logical."

Although he has hailed Mbappé as the best player in League 1, omitting the name of his teammate Neymar.

"Today, it is Kylian Mbappé," he added.

"He is a world champion, young, fast, playing at a very good level by scoring a lot of goals.

What’s next?

It still remains to be seen when will Mbappé win his first Ballond'Orr but one thing which can not be doubted is the fact that he has all the qualities to win a Ballon d'Or in the near future.

Mbappé will be in action for PSG as they will face Nantes in the French Cup semi-final on Wednesday night at Parc des Princess.

