Mbappe's next big step - PSG legend or Real Madrid Move?

French footballing sensation Kylian Mbappe has become one of the greatest footballing stars in world football, breaking into stardom at an early age and proving he is worth the hype.

The attacker's journey began at Monaco, where, at the tender age of 18, he clinched his first league title, disrupting PSG's dominance in Ligue 1.

The following move to PSG, initially on loan in 2017 and then a permanent €180M transfer in 2018, marked him as the most expensive teenager in history.

He has since gone from strength to strength in French domestic football with the Parisian giants but is yet to claim European honors for the club.

His excellence didn't stop at the club level; Mbappe played a crucial role in France's 2018 World Cup victory, a competition in which he was named the tournament's best Young player at the tournament, a testament to his immense talent.

Los Blancos come calling

At 25, heis already PSG's leading goal scorer, boasting an impressive tally of five Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France victories, two Coupe de La Ligue triumphs, and three Trophee de Champions wins.

Club president Nasser Al Khelafi, an avid Mbappe enthusiast, has unequivocally expressed the player's indispensability to PSG's project, asserting,

“I want Kylian Mbappé to stay at PSG. He’s the best player in the world, and the best club for him is PSG.”

The President went on to say “Kylian Mbappé here has the best training ground in the world, the best coach in the world, regularly playing Champions League”. “He’s at the center of our project.”

Kylian Mbappe and PSG's President Nasser Al-Khalefi

This statement came shortly after reports of the Frenchman agreeing a deal with Real Madrid emanated, a statement Mbappe's camp has gone on to refute.

Yet, Madrid calls. The attraction of playing in the Santiago Bernabeu alongside superstars like Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric, and Jude Bellingham, coupled with the prospect of conquering La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, presents an enticing proposition for the French international.

President Al Khelafi's sentiment clashes with reports of an impending move to Madrid, adding intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

A move to the Spanish giants not only promises an expensive contract with rumored annual earnings reaching €75M, but it also positions the France captain with a shot at the Ballon d'Or.

The decision at hand is filled with significance, as it leaves him considering the opportunity to cement a legendary status at PSG or moving to Real Madrid, chasing the illustrious footsteps of footballing legends.