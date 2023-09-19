"Mbappe will cook", "Dembele 007, we will be there" - Fans react as PSG name XI to face Borussia Dortmund in UCL clash

Fans online have reacted to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) lineup for their UEFA Champions League group-stage clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, September 19.

The French champions are set for their annual assault on the Champions League, the one trophy that has evaded them throughout their history. They begin their campaign against German outfit Borussia Dortmund in Group F, this season's "Group of Death".

PSG manager Luis Enrique has opted to switch things up for the visit of the Germans after his side's disappointing performance at the weekend. Les Parisiens lost at home to OGC Nice as their players looked off color from the international break.

Enrique has opted for summer signing Randal Kolo Muani to lead the line, with Manuel Ugarte and Marquinhos both restored to the starting XI. Kylian Mbappe continues in attack along with Ousmane Dembele, and 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery starts in midfield. Danilo, Carlos Soler, and Goncalo Ramos drop to the bench.

PSG fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) following the lineup. One user said that the team is significantly weaker than it was last season.

Expand Tweet

A set of fans revealed that struggling forward Dembele will continue his struggles in the game. The Frenchman has yet to record a goal or assist in four appearances since joining the club from Barcelona in the summer:

"Dembele 007, we'll be there"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another set of fans praised Mbappe as the star of the team and expect him to score a hat-trick in the game as one tweeted:

"MBAPPEE WILL COOK"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan was of the opinion that Borussia Dortmund will find it tough against the French champions:

Expand Tweet

PSG will be keen to get their Champions League campaign off to a flying start, especially in front of their own fans. Mbappe, in particular, will be keen to bring the trophy to Paris in what is likely his last season at the club.

PSG favorites to finish on top of Group F

PSG have to face English dark horses Newcastle United and Champions League royalty AC Milan in their group, in addition to Borussia Dortmund. Les Parisien finished second behind Benfica in their group last season, and this will give hope to the other teams.

Despite a rocky start to life under Enrique, they have one of the deepest and most exciting squads in Europe. With Mbappe in their ranks, they have one of the world's best players as well.

The French giants must deliver a befitting response to their defeat against Nice in order to send a message to the rest of their group. They remain firm favorites to emerge as the winners of the group and stroll into the knockout stages.