MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's FA Cup Match - April 16th, 2022

The FA Cup features a crucial semi-final fixture this weekend as Manchester City take on Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players at their disposal and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Liverpool are in second place in the Premier League standings and have been exceptional since the turn of the year. The Merseyside giants have been in impressive form and will need to be at their best in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been virtually unstoppable under Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens have suffered the odd blip in recent months and will need to step up this weekend.

Squads to choose from

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson Moraes, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Cieran Slicker; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, CJ Egan-Riley; Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Ruyad Mahrez, Rodri Hernandez, Oscar Bobb, James Mcatee, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Samuel Edozie, Liam Delap

Liverpool (LIV)

Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Rhys Williams, Luca Beck, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Joe Gomez; Sadio Mane, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City (MCI)

Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

Liverpool (LIV)

Alisson Becker; Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Mohamad Salah, Roberto Firmino

Match Details

Match: Manchester City (MCI) vs Liverpool (LIV), FA Cup

Date: 16th April 2022 at 8 PM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Manchester City (MCI) vs Liverpool (LIV) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Liverpool rested many of their players in the UEFA Champions League and will be well-rested ahead of this game. Mohamed Salah did not start against Benfica in the second leg and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are back to their best in the Premier League and will pose serious threats on both flanks. Manchester City have a swashbuckling full-back of their own in Joao Cancelo and will need their Portuguese star to step up in this game.

Sadio Mane is yet to hit his peak this season and will be eager to prove his mettle this weekend. With Kevin De Bruyne injured, the likes of Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez will need to bring their talents to the fore in the FA Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Thiago Alcantara, Rodri Hernandez, Phil Foden, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez (VC); Mohamed Salah (C)

Captain: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Vice-Captain: Riyad Mahrez (MCI)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Jordan Henderson, Bernardo Silva (VC), Ilkay Gundogan; Jack Grealish, Mohamed Salah (C)

Captain: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Vice-Captain: Bernardo Silva (MCI)

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi