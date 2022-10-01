Manchester City vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's EPL Match - October 2, 2022

Manchester City (MCI) and Manchester United (MUN) will go head-to-head in one of the most fiercely contested rivalries in English football on Sunday (October 2) at the Etihad in Manchester.

United have done well to recover from a horrendous start; they're in fifth position with 12 points from six games after losing their first two. They'll look to break into the top four with a surprise win here. Manchester City, meanwhile, will look to move within a point of table-toppers Arsenal by beating their rivals at home.

City battered United in both their meetings last season and will look to continue in the same vein here.

Squads to Choose from

Manchester City (MCI)

Goalkeepers: Ederson Moraes, Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, Josh Wilson-Esbrand

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo Hernandez, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez

Manchester United (MUN)

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Martin Dubravka, Tom Heaton

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof

Midfielders: Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri, Antony, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Shola Shoretire, Alejandro Garnacho

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City (4-3-3)

Ederson, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, and Phil Foden

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, and Jadon Sancho

Match Details

Match: Manchester City (MCI) vs Manchester United (MUN)

Date: October 2, 2022

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Manchester City (MCI) vs Manchester United (MUN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Manchester City will walk into this game as the favourites despite United's ability to hit them on the counter. As a result, both suggestions have more City players than United. Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, and Jadon Sancho are all essentials, in my view.

One of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen could operate as the false 9 for United in Marcus Rashford's absence. Manchester City has a host of attacking options listed as midfielders, so it's not possible to accommodate all of them in one team.

Erling Haaland is the only player listed as a forward who's likely to start, with Riyad Mahrez a rotation risk. Haaland is among the best captaincy options for this game, with De Bruyne and Jadon Sancho the other picks I've gone with.

MCI vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ederson Moraes, Lisandro Martinez, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Antony, Erling Haaland

Captain: Erling Haaland. Vice-Captain: Jadon Sancho.

MCI vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David De Gea, Raphael Varane, Joao Cancelo, Tyrell Malacia, Ruben Dias, Christian Eriksen, Kevin De Bruyne, Jadon Sancho, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne. Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland

