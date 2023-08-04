Mechelen vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2023

Mechelen will host Gent at the Achter de Kazerne on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

After losing on penalties to Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Super Cup on their return to competitive action, the hosts locked horns with Club Brugge in their league opener last weekend, playing out a 1-1 draw. They took the lead late in the first half via a Rob Schoofs strike before the team captain gave away a penalty in the second half to allow their opponents to draw level.

Gent, meanwhile, picked up a 3-2 win over Kortrijk in their league opener and perhaps deserved to win by a more comfortable margin. They then built on that result days later thrashing Slovakian outfit Zilina 5-2 in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers to advance to the next round after a 10-3 aggregate victory.

The visitors sit third in the league table with three points from an obtainable three. They will be looking to continue their strong run of form when they play this weekend.

Mechelen vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between Mechelen and Gent. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won 25 times.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 12.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

The Buffalos were the second-highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight last season with a goal tally of 81.

Mechelen vs Gent Prediction

Mechelen are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their three games prior. They are without a win in their last three home games and could struggle here.

Gent, on the other hand, are on a five-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 13 matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top.

Prediction: Mechelen 1-3 Gent

Mechelen vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last nine matchups)