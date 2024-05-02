Mechelen vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024 

KV Mechelen and Gent will battle for three points in a Jupiler League Conference League playoff fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 home win over Leuven. Rob Schoofs and Norman Bassette scored after the break to give them a two-goal lead by the 58th minute. Kerim Mrabti missed an 86th-minute spotkick but made amends by converting from 18 yards at the second time of asking in injury time.

Gent, meanwhile, saw off Westerlo with a 3-2 comeback home victory. They went behind to Lucas Stassin's second-minute goal but were ahead by the 21st minute courtesy of quickfire goals from Omri Gandelman and Mathias Fernandez-Pardo. Julien De Sart made sure of the result in the 64th minute.

The victory left them at the summit of the Conference League playoff table with 39 points. Mechelen are second on 33 points.

Mechelen vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gent have 45 wins from the last 89 head-to-head games. Mechelen were victorious on 24 occasions while 23 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Gent claimed a 3-1 home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of Mechelen's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Gent's last seven league games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Mechelen's last seven games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Mechelen vs Gent Prediction

Six points separate the two sides in the race for a shot at European qualification. Mechelen know that a win here would see them cut the gap to three points and Hasi Besnik's side will go all out for victory to boost their chances of playing continental football next season.

Gent have started the playoffs with a bang, having won five of the six games they have played. A win here would take them nine points clear with three games to go and would effectively help them secure top spot in the Conference League playoffs.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Mechelen 1-2 Gent

Mechelen vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest-scoring half: Second half