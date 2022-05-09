Mechelen vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22 

The Jupiler Pro League continues this week and will see Mechelen host Gent on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of the European playoffs.

Mechelen began their playoff campaign with a 1-0 victory over Sporting Charleroi last month, with Jordi Vanlerberghe scoring the winner. They have, however, suffered defeats in their two subsequent games, losing 4-2 to Genk and 1-0 to their midweek opponents in the reverse meeting on Saturday.

The home side sit third in the group with 29 points. Failure to win on Tuesday will end their European ambitions.

Contrastingly, Gent were beaten 1-0 by Genk in their first game, conceding a late winner after being on the backfoot for most of the game. However, they returned to winning ways, subsequently beating Sporting Charleroi 3-1 and Mechelen 1-0.

The Buffalos sit at the top of the group with 37 points. They will be looking to continue their winning run as they target playoff football.

Mechelen vs Gent Head-to-Head

There have been 42 meetings between Mechelen and Gent. The hosts have won just nine of those games while the visitors have won 23 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

Gent won the last meeting between the two sides, with Joseph Okumu scoring the only goal of the game.

Mechelen Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Gent Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Mechelen vs Gent Team News

Mechelen

Sandy Walsh came off injured last weekend and has been ruled out for the rest of the season as a result. Thody Elie Youan is also injured while Thibault Peyre received a red card last time out and has been suspended.

Injured: Thody Elie Youan, Sandy Walsh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thibault Peyre

Gent

The visitors are set to be without Jordan Torunarigha, Andrew Hjulsager and Laurent Depoitre this week as they are all injured, with the latter two feared to be out of the rest of the campaign.

Injured: Jordan Torunarigha, Andrew Hjulsager, Laurent Depoitre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mechelen vs Gent Predicted XI

Mechelen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gaetan Coucke (GK); Jannes Van Hecke, Lucas Bijker, Jordi Vanlerberghe, Alec Van Hoorenbeeck; Rob Schoofs, Vinicius Souza; Nikola Storm, Kerim Mrabti, Geoffry Hairemans; Hugo Cuypers

Gent Predicted XI (4-4-2): Davy Roef (GK), Joseph Okumu, Bruno Godeau, Nurio Fortuna, Michael Ngadeu, Matisse Samoise, Sven Kums, Tarik Tissoudali, Alessio Castro-Montes, Julien de Sart, Darko Lemajic

Mechelen vs Gent Prediction

Mechelen are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost three of their last four games. However, they are unbeaten in their last six on home turf and will be hoping to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

Gent have won their last two games and have lost just one of their last seven. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Mechelen 1-2 Gent

Edited by Peter P