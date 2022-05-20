Mechelen vs KRC Genk prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2021-22

KRC Genk will draw the curtain on their 2021-22 Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday when they visit the AFAS Stadion to face Mechelen.

The hosts will look to get one over the Blauw-Wit, having failed to win the last six meetings between the two teams since August 2019.

Mechelen failed to arrest their slump in form, falling to a 3-2 defeat against Sporting Charleroi last Saturday.

They have now lost their last four games, scoring five goals and conceding ten since a 1-0 win over Sporting Charleroi on April 23. Mechelen have missed out on a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League, as they sit fourth in the qualification round table with 29 points.

Meanwhile, KRC Genk saw their UEFA Europa League qualification hopes come to an end on Sunday after a 2-0 loss to league leaders Gent.

The Blauw-Wit now sit second in the standings, seven points off Gent in the playoffs qualification spot. Before Sunday’s defeat, Genk were on a six-game unbeaten run, picking up five wins and one draw.

Mechelen vs KRC Genk Head-To-Head

KRC Genk head into the weekend with a superior record in this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 42 meetings between the two teams. Mechelen have picked up 11 wins in this period, while nine games have ended all square.

Mechelen Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L.

KRC Genk Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L.

Mechelen vs KRC Genk Team News

Mechelen

Mechelen will take to the pitch without Sandy Walsh and Lucas Bijker who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Sandy Walsh, Lucas Bijker.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Rick Van Drongelen.

KRC Genk

The visitors will have to make do without Rubin Seigers, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Rubin Seigers.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mechelen vs KRC Genk Predicted XIs

Mechelen (4-2-3-1): Yannick Thoelen; Jannes van Hecke, Dries Wouters, Jordi Vanlerberghe, Alec Van Hoorenbeeck; Samuel Gouet, Bas van den Eynden; Maryan Shved, Geoffry Hairemans, Gustav Engvall; Hugo Cuypers,

KRC Genk (4-2-3-1): Maarten Vandevoordt; Daniel Munoz, Mujaid Sadick, Carlos Cuesta, Gerardo Arteaga; Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrosovsky; Junya Ito, Kristian Thorstvedt, Luca Oyen; Paul Onuachu.

Mechelen vs KRC Genk Prediction

While Mechelen will look to arrest their slump in form, they face the stern test of going up against a significantly superior Genk side who are unbeaten in their last six meetings between the two teams. A one-sided affair, with the visitors claiming all three points on Saturday, could ensue.

Prediction: Mechelen 1-3 KRC Genk.

