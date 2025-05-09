Mechelen vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025 

KV Mechelen and Standard Liege will trade tackles in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League Conference League Playoff tie on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at AFAS-stadion Achter de Kazerne.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Leuven. They went ahead through Rob Schoofs' penalty in first half injury time while Nikola Storm doubled their lead with nine minutes left on the clock. Ewoud Pletinckx halved the deficit for Leuven in the 89th minute.
Standard, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Sporting Chareleroi. Nikola Stulic's 50th-minute strike settled the contest.
The loss left the Reds in sixth-place in the Conference League Playoff group with 24 points to their name. Mechelen are third with 28 points.
Mechelen vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Standard Liege have 50 wins from the last 105 head-to-head games. Mechelen were victorious 30 times while 25 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when both sides canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have ended in a share of the spoils.
- Seven of Mechelen's last eight league games have produced three goals or more.
- Standard are winless in their last 10 league games (four losses).
- Seven of Mechelen's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Standard's last six league games have produced under 2.5 goals.
Mechelen vs Standard Liege Prediction
KV Mechelen ended their four-game winless run with their victory last weekend. Their last seven home games have seen both sides find the back of the net and their games tend to be entertaining.
Standard Liege, for their part, have little left to play for this season following a horrendous run of form. They are winless in the league since securing a shock 2-1 away win over Club Brugge in February 2025 and this has ruled them out of the running for continental qualification.
Both these sides were in prime position coming into the Conference League playoffs. They occupied the top two spots but have each struggled for form which has seen them slide down the standings.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Mechelen 2-1 Standard Liege
Mechelen vs Standard Liege Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Mechelen to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals