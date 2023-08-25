"Medicals set to be scheduled soon" - Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea star is set to join PL rivals on loan until the end of the season

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is reportedly set to join fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a loan deal.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Santos will spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Tricky Trees. The deal does not include a buy option as the Blues consider the Brazilian to be a key asset for the future.

Romano provided the update via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 24, writing:

"Nottingham Forest agree loan deal to sign Andrey Santos, here we go! He’s joining until June from Chelsea, set to be completed.

"Medical tests to be scheduled soon, as called by The Times. No option to buy clause, as he’s key part of Chelsea future."

Santos is set to become Forest's sixth arrival of the summer. Steve Cooper's side have already added forwards Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga, goalkeeper Matt Turner and right-back Ola Aina. Gonzalo Montiel has also joined the club on loan from Sevilla.

Santos arrived at Stamford Bridge only this summer, though the Blues signed him from Brazilian top-flight team Vasco da Gama in January. The 19-year-old spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Vasco.

He made 49 appearances on the whole for the team, scoring nine goals. Santos also netted 10 times in 20 combined matches for Brazil's U16, U18 and U20 teams.

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest could be involved in one more deal this summer

Chelsea were one of the Premier League's lowest scorers last season, netting just 38 goals in 38 matches. As a result, the club have improved their attacking options for the ongoing campaign by signing Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

They will also be hoping for Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke to enjoy better individual seasons after their struggles last term.

The Blues still seem interested in reinforcing their frontline and are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson. Johnson, 22, netted eight times in 38 Premier League matches last season, while also scoring twice in five Carabao Cup games.

Fabrizio Romano reported on August 22 that the London giants hold an interest in the Welshman, but that they are currently looking at other options. They have signed Deivid Washington from Santos, and have also been linked with Olympique Lyonnais duo Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola.