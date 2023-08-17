Meet England Lionesses hero Chloe Kelly who Calvin Klein chose as an underwear model after Euros heroics

Following her blistering strike, Chloe Kelly emerged as the hero of the England Lionesses in the 2022 Women's Euros. Consequently, apart from football, the 25-year-old has also posed as a model for renowned fashion brands.

Starting her career at Queens Park Rangers, Chloe Kelly instantly caught the attention of Arsenal. After a season at the Emirates, she was loaned to Everton, and in 2018, she was signed by the Toffees. Consequently, with her reliable and consistent performances, Manchester City signed the 25-year-old in 2020.

However, she became a household name when she scored the winning goal for the England Lionesses in the 2022 Women's Euros against Germany. Chloe Kelly was subbed in place of Beth Mead in the second half, and her goal eventually helped the England Lionesses lift their first major title.

Moreover, she also took a perfect penalty kick against Brazil in the 2023 Women's Finalissima to help England ace back-to-back titles. In the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup, Kelly has only scored a single goal, but she has been playing her role in the squad perfectly.

Consequently, following her unforgettable extra-time strike in the 2022 Women's Euros, she was signed as a model by Calvin Klein ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup. She had a dazzling photoshoot with the fashion brand and could be seen posing in a Calvin Klein bottom and a denim jacket.

The England Lionesses are just one match away from making history as they have reached the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They took down Australia in the semi-final and they'll be squaring off against Spain in the final on August 20.

Who is England Lionesses star Chloe Kelly dating currently?

English attacker Chloe Kelly was born in London, England, and she's currently in a relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Scott. The couple loves keeping their personal lives private and very little is known about them.

Nevertheless, they often upload pictures together on their social media accounts. Last year, in June, she uploaded a picture with her boyfriend on her Instagram account. She captioned the post:

"Weekend with my (heart emoji)"

According to Hello Magazine, the 25-year-old currently lives with her boyfriend and her pet dog in a lavish mansion in the capital of England.