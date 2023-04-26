Meet Michele Lacroix: Kevin De Bruyne’s wife came into Man City star’s life after ex-girlfriend allegedly had secret fling with Thibaut Courtois

Michele Lacroix came into Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne's life after the superstar's former girlfriend allegedly had a secret affair with Thibaut Courtois. De Bruyne first met Lacroix in 2014.

She is originally from Genk and studied at the University of Hasselt in Belgium. She reportedly started dating De Bruyne in 2014 when the midfielder used to play for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Kevin De Bruyne even admitted (according to The Sun) that his move to Manchester City wouldn't have materialized if his girlfriend wasn't pregnant. The couple's first child, Mason Milan De Bruyne, was born in 2016.

De Bruyne romantically proposed to Lacroix under the Eiffel Tower in December 2016. They got married in 2017 in Italy and their second child, Rome, was born in October of that year. The pair had another child named Suri in 2020.

Lacroix often posts snaps of herself in bikinis on her Instagram. She has close to 280,000 followers on Instagram at this point in time.

Lacroix didn't usually visit the stadium to watch her husband play at the start of De Bruyne's City career. However, she joined the on-field celebrations when the Cityzens won the Premier League in 2018.

Kevin De Bruyne has given Manchester City the lead against Arsenal

Arsenal and Manchester City are currently playing a high-voltage Premier League clash at the Etihad. Considering they are the two top-placed teams in the league, the match is potentially a title decider.

The Cityzens are currently leading the contest with a score of 3-0, courtesy of John Stones and a brace from Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian struck home two assists from Erling Haaland.

City came into the game with 70 points on the board from 30 league matches. The Gunners, meanwhile, entered the contest with 75 points from 32 matches. If the scoreline remains the same at the Etihad, City could take a giant leap in retaining their status as champions.

