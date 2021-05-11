Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of important matches this week as Melbourne City take on Adelaide United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this year and will look to secure a victory in this fixture.

Adelaide United are in third place in the A-League standings at the moment and have enjoyed a fruitful campaign so far. The Adelaide outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate with Wellington Phoenix last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, have enjoyed an exceptional campaign so far and find themselves at the top of the A-League table. The league leaders edged Brisbane Roar to a 3-2 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this game.

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 14 games out of a total of 34 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 11 victories against Adelaide United and will look to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Adelaide United. Melbourne City finished the game with ten men on the pitch and will need to be more robust this week.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-D-W

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-D-W

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Team News

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Patrick Kisnorbo has recovered from his injury and will be available against Adelaide United this week. Nathaniel Atkinson remains ruled out with a hamstring injury, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Nathaniel Atkinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Ryan Strain was sent off against Wellington Phoenix last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ryan Strain

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Michael Marrone; Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Prediction

Melbourne City have been in exceptional form over the past month and their free-scoring nature will send shivers down their opponents' spines. The league leaders have lethal players in their ranks and can potentially top the standings this season.

Adelaide United have shown tremendous improvement over the course of their campaign and have a point to prove this weekend. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-2 Adelaide United

