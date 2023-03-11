Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th March 2023

Melbourne City will welcome Brisbane Roar at AAMI Park in A-League action on Sunday.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Preview

Both sides are reeling from their defeats on the previous matchday. The hosts suffered a 4-2 setback against Adelaide United while the visitors lost against Macarthur 3-2. Melbourne City’s lead atop the table has dwindled following their recent inconsistencies, with only six points now between them and second-placed Wanderers.

City are looking to retain their A-League Men Premiership title won last season as well as winning the Championship, which they lost to Western United. With eight matches left in the regular season, Melbourne City’s chances remain intact but further slip-ups could put their dazzling campaign in jeopardy.

Brisbane Roar’s underwhelming campaign has gone from bad to worse with every passing matchday. They sit just above the bottom spot – 11th out of 12 – with 18 points. After breaking a seven-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Perth Glory, they slumped to a 3-2 loss against Macarthur in their last league contest.

The Roar are running out of time and may be unable to salvage their campaign from the wreck, with a few matches to spare. Snatching points against Melbourne City at AAMI Park will be a tall order for Brisbane Roar. The last meeting between the sides ended in a goalless draw but City have won most of the previous encounters.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Melbourne City have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Brisbane Roar.

Melbourne City have won all of their last five matches against Brisbane Roar at AAMI Park.

Melbourne City have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches.

Brisbane Roar have drawn once and lost four times in their last five away matches.

Melbourne City have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Brisbane Roar have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

City’s talisman Jamie Maclaren leads the club scoring charts with 18 goals. He is also the league’s top scorer currently. He's not going to stop until he gets enough.

Jay O'Shea has four goals to his name, while Carlo Armiento boasts three goals and five assists. They will attempt to upset the hosts’ defensive set-up.

Melbourne City are widely billed as favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Melbourne City 4-1 Brisbane Roar

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar

Tip 1: Result – Melbourne City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Melbourne City to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Brisbane Roar to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes