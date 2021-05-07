Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Brisbane Roar take on Melbourne City at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday. Melbourne City have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Brisbane Roar are in sixth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have improved after a poor start to the season. The Brisbane-based outfit edged Western United to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, find themselves at the top of the A-League standings and have been exceptional so far. The league leaders eased past Perth Glory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Brisbane Roar and have won 16 matches out of a total of 33 games played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 11 victories against Melbourne City and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Melbourne City. Brisbane Roar gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-W-D

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-W-W

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Patrick Kisnorbo picked up an injury over the weekend and has been sidelined for the next two matches. Aiden O'Neill also remains ruled out with a back injury and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Aiden O'Neill, Patrick Kisnorbo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald and Brisbane Roar have agreed to part ways over the past week and the forward will be unavailable for this game. The away side needs a victory at the moment and is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Melbourne City have been in exceptional form over the past month and their free-scoring nature will send shivers down their opponents' spines. The league leaders have lethal players in their ranks and can potentially top the standings this season.

Brisbane Roar have shown tremendous improvement over the course of their campaign and have a point to prove this weekend. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-2 Brisbane Roar

