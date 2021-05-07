Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another match this weekend as Perth Glory take on Melbourne Victory at the NIB Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Perth Glory are in 10th place in the A-League standings at the moment and have endured a shocking slump after a positive start to the season. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat against Melbourne City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, find themselves in 11th place in the league table and will need to turn their season around. The away side has improved in recent weeks and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 21 matches out of a total of 50 games played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 18 victories against Melbourne Victory and will want to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Australian sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Perth Glory struggled on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-D-L

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-W-L

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory need to win this game

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Marco Rojas has recovered from his injury and will be available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Perth Glory have endured a difficult A-League campaign so far and are yet to justify their potential this season. The home side has impressive players in its ranks and will need to make a statement this week.

Melbourne Victory have struggled to impose themselves on the A-League this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-1 Melbourne Victory

