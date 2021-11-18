Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of the A-League kicks off with an exciting fixture this week as Melbourne City lock horns with Brisbane Roar on Friday. Both teams have been impressive over the past year and will be intent on making a good start to their campaigns.

Brisbane Roar secured a fourth-place finish in the A-League last season and have made progress in recent months. The Brisbane outfit suffered a defeat against Adelaide United in the elimination final and will want to make amends this season.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, dominated the A-League last season and will be intent on replicating their performances this year. The reigning champions defeated Sydney FC in the final earlier this year and will be confident ahead of this match.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Brisbane Roar and have won 17 out of 35 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 12 victories against Melbourne City and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Brisbane Roar. Melbourne City were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Melbourne City form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Brisbane Roar form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Melbourne City have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to make a positive start to their season. The hosts have lethal forwards in their ranks and will field a 4-3-3 formation this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar have a point to prove

Brisbane Roar

Nikola Mileusnic has recovered from a spate of injuries this year and will be available for selection. Brisbane Roar have no discernible injury concerns going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Nathaniel Atkinson, Nuno Reis, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Marco Tilio; Matthew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jay O'Shea, Ville Matti Steinman; Kai Trewin, Rahmat Akbari, Nikola Mileusnic; Cyrus Dehmie

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane Roar have had a particularly busy transfer window this year and will need to rely on their young talents to compete this season. The away side has troubled Melbourne City in the past and will need to step up this week.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, have made minimal changes to their squad and will want to make a statement of intent on Friday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Melbourne City 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi