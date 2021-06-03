Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sydney FC lock horns with Brisbane Roar at the Moreton Daily Stadium. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to make their ambitions clear this week.
Sydney FC are in second place in the league table at the moment and have effectively overcome a relatively slow start to their campaign. The reigning A-League champions stunned Adelaide United in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.
Brisbane Roar have also enjoyed an impressive season and currently find themselves in third place in the A-League standings. The home side edged Perth Glory to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident going into this game.
Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head
Brisbane Roar have a marginal advantage over Sydney FC as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 18 games out of a total of 50 matches played between the two teams. Sydney FC have managed 16 victories against Brisbane Roar and will want to make a statement this week.
The previous game between the two A-League giants took place earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed their fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Friday.
Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-W-L
Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-D
Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Team News
Brisbane Roar
Scott McDonald is carrying an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Brisbane Roar faced Perth Glory earlier this week and might make a few changes to their team.
Injured: Scott McDonald
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sydney FC
Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December but has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection. Christopher Zuvela remains injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.
Injured: Christopher Zuvela
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Predicted XI
Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jesse Daley, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Alex Parsons
Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Adam Le Fondre, Bobo
Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Prediction
Sydney FC have emphasised their credentials as title favourites with a string of impressive performances and the remarkable return of Adam Le Fondre is only the icing on the cake.
Brisbane Roar have enjoyed their own renaissance this season and will want to make the most of their top-six finish this month. Both teams have navigated through hectic schedules this year and will likely rest some of their key players in this fixture.
Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-2 Sydney FC
