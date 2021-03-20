Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another important fixture this week as Melbourne City lock horns with Central Coast Mariners at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Central Coast Mariners have enjoyed an exceptional start to their A-League campaign and are currently at the top of the league table. The Mariners were held to a 2-2 draw by Perth Glory in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways on Monday.

Melbourne City have recovered from a slow start to the season and are in excellent form at the moment. The Melbourne outfit is in fifth place in the A-League standings and thrashed Macarthur FC by a 3-0 margin last weekend.

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 games apiece out of a total of 29 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two Australian sides took place in February earlier this year and ended in a thrilling 3-2 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Melbourne finished the game with ten men and will want to put in a better performance on Monday.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-L

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-L-W

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be included in the squad for the game against Central Coast Mariners. Aiden O'Neill remains ruled out with a back injury, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness and Lewis Miller are nursing injuries at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Central Coast Mariners have been excellent this season and are likely to name a strong team against Melbourne City.

Injured: Gianni Stensness, Lewis Miller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Melbourne City have registered four victories on the trot in recent weeks and have been a resurgent force in the A-League this month. The home side is yet to concede a goal in March and will be confident ahead of this match.

With the likes of Marco Urena and Daniel De Silva in their ranks, Central Coast Mariners have become a force to reckon with this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw on Monday.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-2 Central Coast Mariners

