Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold this weekend with another set of matches as Melbourne City take on Central Coast Mariners at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Central Coast Mariners are in third place in the A-League standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The Mariners edged Newcastle Jets to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, find themselves at the top of the league table after an excellent start to their campaign. The home side played out a 2-2 draw with Wellington Phoenix last week and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have a slight historical edge over Melbourne City and have won 13 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 12 victories against Central Coast Mariners and will want to level the scales in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March earlier this year and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Melbourne City. Central Coast Mariners were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove in this game.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-W-W

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-L-D

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Patrick Kisnorbo has recovered from his injury and will be available against Adelaide United this week. Nathaniel Atkinson remains ruled out with a hamstring injury, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Nathaniel Atkinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness is nursing an injury at the moment and has been sidelined for this game. Marco Urena has served his three-game suspension and will be available for selection

Injured: Gianni Stensness

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Matt Simon, Marco Urena

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Melbourne City have been in exceptional form over the past month and their free-scoring nature will send shivers down their opponents' spines. The league leaders have lethal players in their ranks and hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Sydney FC.

Central Coast Mariners have punched above their weight this year and will need to be at their best this weekend. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-2 Central Coast Mariners

