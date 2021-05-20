Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Western United at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Wellington Phoenix are in ninth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The New Zealand outfit held Melbourne City to a 2-2 draw last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Western United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have endured a miserable campaign so far. The Melbourne-based side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sydney FC last week and will look to bounce back in this match.

🗣️ "Volunteering for Western United has exposed me to all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes for spectators and fans to enjoy game day."



Jason Santana appreciates all the hard work 💪 #NationalVolunteerWeek #ForeverWest pic.twitter.com/xloYFvrE9B — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) May 20, 2021

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have an excellent record against Western United and have won three out of five games played between the two teams. Western United have managed only one victory against Wellington Phoenix and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Western United finished the game with ten men and will need to be more robust on Saturday.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: D-D-D-W-D

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-D

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Luke De Vere is currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Reno Piscopo and Liam McGing have recovered from their knocks and are set to feature in this game.

Injured: Luke De Vere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a strong squad

Western United

Dalibor Markovic is currently suffering from an ankle injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Victor Sanchez served his suspension against Brisbane Roar last week and is available for selection.

Injured: Dalibor Markovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, David Ball; Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine

It's good to be home.



🎥 The team stepping out on to @SkyStadium for the first time in over 14 months in this morning's training session.



⚫️🟡 | https://t.co/SAVRs4rhYc pic.twitter.com/irfwKRCNhW — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) May 20, 2021

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez; Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have managed three draws on the trot in the A-League and will want to return to winning ways this weekend. The home side is three points away from the top six at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Western United have struggled this season and the likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha will have to step up for the home side. Wellington Phoenix are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-1 Western United

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history