Melbourne City vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League Finals Series Semi-Final 2020-21

A-League champions Melbourne City take on Macarthur FC in an all-Melbourne Finals Series semi-final clash at the AAMI Park Stadium on Friday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-1 league defeat against Newcastle Jets. Meanwhile, the visitors claimed a 2-0 win over Central Coast Mariners in the playoff qualification round.

Melbourne City have enjoyed a superb 2020-21 campaign. They claimed their first-ever A-League title after topping the standings with 49 points from 26 games.

However, Patrick Kisnorbo's men experienced a slight dip in form at the tail end of the season after they were confirmed champions.

They failed to pick up a win in their final three league games of the season, claiming one draw and losing twice. That included a 2-1 loss to the rock-bottom Newcastle Jets.

They will aim to quickly clean the dust off their feet and return to winning ways on Friday as they seek glory in the playoffs.

Macarthur, on the other hand, have superseded expectations in superb fashion this season. After gaining promotion into the Australian top-flight just last year, the new boys finished sixth in the log, clinching the final playoff spot.

They continued their impressive performance last time out when they claimed a 2-0 victory over Central Coast Mariners in the playoffs quarter-finals.

With nothing to separate the sides at the end of 90 minutes, Charles M’Mombwa and Michael Ruhs scored in extra-time to set up an all-Melbourne semi-final with Melbourne City.

While they now face a stern test of taking on a rampant City side, they will aim to capitalize on the champions' drop-off in form and cause a major upset in the playoffs.

Melbourne City vs Macarthur Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the sides. Melbourne City have been the better side in their previous two meetings, claiming one win and one draw.

Their most recent meeting came back in April, when Conor Metcalfe and Michael Ruhs scored for either side in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Melbourne City Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Macarthur Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Melbourne City vs Macarthur Team News

Melbourne City

Melbourne City FC will be boosted by the return of Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe and Curtis Good. The trio have been away on international duty with the Australian national team.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur

The visitors will be without the services of Loic Puyo and James Meredith, who are both suspended for the game. Goalkeeper Nicholas Suman has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Suspended: Loic Puyo, James Meredith

Melbourne City vs Macarthur Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Florin Berenguer, Conor Metcalfe; Andrew Nabbout, Jamie MacLaren, Craig Noone

Macarthur Predicted XI (3-4-3): Adam Federici; Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Susnjar, Aleksandar Jovanovic; Jake McGing, Antonis Martis, Beñat Etxebarria, Thomas Oar; Markel Susaeta, Charles M'Mombwa, Matt Derbyshire

Melbourne City vs Macarthur Prediction

Despite their recent dip in form, Melbourne City have been the most dominant team in the A-League this season.

They take on an inexperienced Macarthur side and we predict they will claim the win given their strength and experience.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-1 Macarthur

Edited by Peter P