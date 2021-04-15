Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League features yet another edition of the Melbourne derby this weekend as Melbourne City lock horns with Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday. The two teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum at the moment and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The away side edged Newcastle Jets to a crucial 2-1 victory last weekend and will want a similar result in this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, have enjoyed an impressive season so far and are in third place in the league table at the moment. The home team played out a 1-1 draw with Sydney FC last week and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a slight advantage over Melbourne City as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 matches out of a total of 33 games played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 12 victories against their cross-city rivals and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a stunning 6-0 victory for Melbourne City. Melbourne Victory were hapless on the day and cannot afford another catastrophe on Saturday.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-W-W

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be included in the squad for the game against Sydney FC. Aiden O'Neill remains ruled out with a back injury, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Advertisement

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Elvis Kamsoba served his suspension against Newcastle Jets last weekend and is available for this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

⚽️ Training session with City coaches + players

🎓 Coach development with City Academy coaches

🥗 Nutrition session with sports science staff

👕 Team signed 2020/21 A-League jersey

🎟 40 tickets for a City home game



ENTER NOW https://t.co/LB5aDAJOgZ pic.twitter.com/02iL6OPhbl — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) April 15, 2021

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory were thrashed by their local rivals last month and will have to work hard to avoid another pounding this weekend. The away side has been dismal this season and will need a miracle to take all three points away from this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, have a powerful squad and will be intent on securing a top-six finish this year. The home side is the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-1 Melbourne Victory

Also Read: Western United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21