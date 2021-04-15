Western United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend with another round of matches as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Western United at the University of Tasmania Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Central Coast Mariners have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far and are currently on top of the A-League standings. The Mariners were held to a 2-2 draw by Western Sydney Wanderers in their previous game and have a point to prove going into this match.

Western United, on the other hand, have been fairly inconsistent this year and find themselves in eighth place in the league table at the moment. The Victoria-based side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Wellington Phoenix last weekend and cannot afford a similar result in this fixture.

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Western United and Central Coast Mariners are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of four games played between the two Australian sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February earlier this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Both teams suffered several defensive lapses on the day and will have to step up to the plate in this match.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-L-W

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 most expensive transfers in Arsenal history

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Western United have a strong squad

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali is currently suffering from a hip injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Joshua Risdon has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali

Doubtful: Joshua Risdon

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness is nursing an injury at the moment and has been sidelined for this game. Lewis Miller has made progress with his recovery, however, and is likely to be included in the squad.

Advertisement

Injured: Gianni Stensness

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Victor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

After today's session wrapped up, some of the senior training squad were joined by our SAP players for an impromptu game. #CCMFC #WontBackDown pic.twitter.com/RMM9xMcZ32 — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) April 15, 2021

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Western United have excellent players in their ranks and are yet to hit their stride this season. The home side has shown marked improvement in recent weeks and the like of Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha will have to step up in this game.

Central Coast Mariners have experienced a few hurdles over the past month and have work to do ahead of this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Western United 2-2 Central Coast Mariners

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?