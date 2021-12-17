Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with an intriguing Melbourne Derby this weekend as Melbourne City take on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.
Melbourne Victory are in third place in the A-League standings and have punched above their weight this season. The away side edged Adelaide United to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.
Melbourne City, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The hosts defeated Perth Glory by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.
Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head
Melbourne Victory have a slight edge over Melbourne City and have won 13 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 12 victories against Melbourne Victory and will want to level the scales in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.
Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-W
Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-W
Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Team News
Melbourne City
Rostyn Griffiths and Nathaniel Atkinson have regained fitness and will be available for selection. Stefan Colakovski has also recovered from his illness but might not be risked in this fixture.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Stefan Colakovski
Suspended: None
Melbourne Victory
Matt Acton and Chris Ikonomidis are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Matthew Spiranovic and Roderick Miranda are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Matt Acton, Chris Ikonomidis
Doubtful: Matthew Spiranovic, Roderick Miranda
Suspended: Jason Davidson
Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI
Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Nuno Reis, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Matthew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren
Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Leigh Broxham, Jason Geria, Brendan Hamill; Joshua Brillante, Rai Marchan; Marco Rojas, Jake Brimmer, Ben Folami; Nick D’Agostino
Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Prediction
Melbourne City have stuttered in recent weeks and will need to bounce back in this fixture. The hosts have an impressive forward line and will need to make the most of their chances this weekend.
Melbourne Victory have shown improvement this season but were plagued by old habits against Perth Glory last week. Both teams are on an even footing and are set to share the spoils on Saturday.
Prediction: Melbourne City 1-1 Melbourne Victory