Western United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League kicks off with a set of exciting fixtures this weekend as Western United take on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Both teams struggled last season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Western United finished in 10th place last season and were shockingly poor towards the end of their campaign. The away side edged Newcastle Jets to a 2-1 victory in the FFA Cup and will want a similar result in this match.

Melbourne Victory also failed to meet expectations last season and were consigned to the bottom of the A-League standings. The hosts have recruited Tony Popovic to take charge of the team and cannot afford another series of debacles in the coming weeks.

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Western United have a good record against Melbourne Victory and have won four out of six matches played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have managed only one victory against Western United and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a stunning 6-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Western United were abysmal on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Western United

Josh Risdon has largely managed to put his injuries behind him and should be available for selection. Western United have also made some additions to their squad and have a fully-fit squad this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton picked up an injury this month and remains the only absentee for Melbourne Victory this weekend. The hosts have revamped their squad and will need to step up this season.

Injured: Matt Acton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Tomoki Imai, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jerrad Tyson; Jason Davidson, Leigh Broxham, Jason Geria, Aaron Anderson; Jay Barnett, Jake Brimmer; Nick D’Agostino, Robbie Kruse, Ben Folami; Joshua Brillante

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory endured a miserable A-League campaign last season and have made amends to their squad this year. The away side has a point to prove this month and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Western United were shockingly poor towards the end of their 2020-21 season and also need to address a few problems this year. Both teams are low on confidence at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Western United 1-1 Melbourne Victory