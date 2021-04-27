Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne City at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle Jets are rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings at the moment and will need to turn their season around. The Jets suffered a 2-0 defeat against Western United in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations so far and currently find themselves at the top of the league table. The Melbourne outfit was held to a 1-1 draw by Macarthur FC last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

It may be 1st v 12th on Thursday night but @aidenoneill98 and the rest of the squad aren't taking Newcastle lightly.#CmonCity | 🎟 https://t.co/S4EIwWthRn pic.twitter.com/AJTJs8zKji — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) April 27, 2021

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a slight historical advantage over Newcastle Jets and have won 15 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed 13 victories against Melbourne City and will look to cut the deficit in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February earlier this year and ended in a shock 1-0 victory for Newcastle Jets. Melbourne City wasted several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-W-L

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-D-D-L-L

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be included in the squad for the game against Newcastle Jets. Aiden O'Neill remains ruled out with a back injury, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi, and Nigel Boogard going into this game. Jason Hoffman and John Koutroumbis were back in action against Western United last week and are available for selection

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi, Nigel Boogard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Plenty to consider with the squad ahead of our next match on Thursday.



Craig Deans has his say.



📽 https://t.co/GzruBbiQWH#ALeague #NeverTearUsApart pic.twitter.com/z7Y1jg3K27 — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) April 27, 2021

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Melbourne City have been in exceptional form over the past month and their free-scoring nature will send shivers down their opponents' spines. The league leaders have lethal players in their ranks and can potentially top the standings this season.

Newcastle Jets have struggled to cope with the A-League this year and cannot afford to drop points this week. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-0 Newcastle Jets

