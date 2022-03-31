Western United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Western United on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up in this game.

Western United are in second place in the A-League standings and have been impressive this season. The Melbourne-based outfit edged Brisbane Roar to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The Mariners eased past Adelaide United in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Western United and Central Coast Mariners are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of six matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Western United were poor on the day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-D-W

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-D-W

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali and Rhys Bozinovski are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Western United are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali, Rhys Bozinovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no discernible fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Tomoki Imai; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Western United have been in excellent form this season and could potentially win their first league title in the coming months. The away side stepped up against Brisbane Roar last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. Western United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi