Melbourne City vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Melbourne City take on Western United on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Western United are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have been inconsistent this year. The away side edged Perth Glory to an important 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have enjoyed an exceptional year. The reigning champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Adelaide United in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Melbourne City vs Western United Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have an excellent record against Western United and have won five out of six matches played between the two teams. Western United have managed only one victory against Melbourne City and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Western United. Melbourne City were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-L

Melbourne City vs Western United Team News

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Melbourne City have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to make a positive start to their season. The hosts have lethal forwards in their ranks and will field a 4-3-3 formation this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Western United also have a fully-fit squad and have no fitness concerns going into this game. Josh Risdon has managed to put his injuries behind him and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Western United Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Nuno Reis, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Matthew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Tomoki Imai, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction

Melbourne City have not made many changes to their squad and will want to defend their A-League crown this season. The champions have a lethal all-Australian forward line and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Western United have blown hot and cold this year and will need to work hard to stand a chance on Saturday. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-0 Western United

