Melbourne Victory vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

The AFC Champions League returns with an exciting round of fixtures this weekend as a resurgent Beijing Guoan take on Melbourne Victory at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Friday. Beijing eased past their Australian opponents last week and will want to make a statement this week.

Beijing Guoan finished in third place in the Chinese Super League after an excellent season and have built a good squad. The Chinese outfit currently has a perfect record in Group E and will be in no mood to relent this Friday.

Melbourne Victory are not at their best at the moment and will need to bounce back this weekend. The home side finished in a disappointing sixth place in the A-League standings and cannot afford to put a foot wrong against Beijing Guoan.

Melbourne Victory vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

Beijing Guoan have a flawless record against Melbourne Victory and have won two games out of three against their Australian oppoents. Melbourne have defeated Beijing Guoan in an official fixture and will want to make history this Friday.

The reverse fixture between the two teams last week resulted in a comprehensive 3-1 victory for Beijing Guoan. Renato Augusto played an integral role for Beijing Guoan on the day and will have to be at his best this weekend.

Melbourne Victory form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Beijing Guoan form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Melbourne Victory vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Melbourne Victory need to be at their best

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory will have to do without Robbie Kruse and Rudy Gestede going into this game. The Australian side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up against Beijing Guoan.

Injured: Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Rudy Gestede

Cedric Bakambu is not available for this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Beijing Guoan

Cheng Piao is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture and is also unavailable for this game. Cedric Bakambu has joined his national team and has been omitted from the squad.

Injuries: Cheng Piao

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Not Available: Cedric Bakambu

Melbourne Victory vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Acton; Adama Traore, Dylan Ryan, Nick Ansell, Storm Roux; Marco Rojas, Jake Brimmer, Leigh Broxham, Callum McManaman; Birkan Kirdar, Ben Folami

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hou Sen; Taiyan Jin, Yu Yang, Kim Min-Jae, Wang Gang; Zhang Xizhe, Li Ke, Fernando; Jonathan Viera, Renato Augusto, Alan Carvalho

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hou Sen; Taiyan Jin, Yu Yang, Kim Min-Jae, Wang Gang; Zhang Xizhe, Li Ke, Fernando; Jonathan Viera, Renato Augusto, Alan Carvalho

Melbourne Victory vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Melbourne Victory are currently in a period of transition and will have to play out of their skins to turn this aggregate 3-1 scoreline on its heels. The Australian side is the definitive underdog going into this game and will want to pull off an upset.

Beijing Guoan are one of the strongest teams in their group and will be looking for another emphatic victory on Friday. The Chinese giants are in excellent form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Beijing Guoan

