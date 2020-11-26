Strasbourg vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with an important fixture this weekend as Rennes take on Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau on Friday. Both teams have been well below their best so far this season and will need to win this fixture.

Strasbourg are currently in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings and are dangerously close to the bottom of the table. The home side's 4-3 defeat against Montpellier will have been a difficult pill to swallow and Strasbourg will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Rennes have concerns of their own and have flattered to deceive both in Ligue 1 and in the UEFA Champions League. Rennes suffered a devastating 1-0 defeat against Bordeaux earlier this month and need to turn their season around by the end of the year.

Strasbourg vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Rennes have a good track record against Strasbourg and have won five games out of a total of eight matches played between the two sides. Strasbourg have managed only three victories against Rennes and will need to be at their best on Friday.

The previous meeting between these two teams last year resulted in a comprehensive 2-0 victory for Rennes. Strasbourg finished the game with ten men and will want to put in a better performance this weekend.

Strasbourg form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W-L

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W-L-D

Strasbourg vs Rennes Team News

Habib Diallo can be Strasbourg's trump card. Image Source: En24 News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Matz Sels, Lebo Mothiba, and Alexander Djiku in this game. Habib Diallo has joined Strasbourg from Metz and is likely to feature in this game. Bingourou Kamara has returned to training but is unlikely to be risked this Friday.

Injured: Matz Sels, Lebo Mothiba, Alexander Djiku

Doubtful: Bingourou Kamara

Suspended: None

Rennes need to win this game

Rennes

Daniele Rugani and Nayef Aguerd are currently injured for the away side and will not play a part in this game. Faitout Maouassa is back for Rennes and will have to compete with Dalbert for a spot in the starting line-up.

Injured: Daniele Rugani, Nayef Aguerd

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Rennes Predicted XI

Strasbourg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Eiji Kawashima; Anthony Caci, Stefan Mitrovic, Mohamed Simakan, Kenny Lala; Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Faitout Maouassa, Gerzino Nyamsi, Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Flavien Tait, Serhou Guirassy, Romain Del Castillo

Strasbourg vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes have a formidable squad but will have to move past their injury concerns and find a way to build a winning streak in Ligue 1. Eduardo Camavinga has grown into an important player over the past year and will want to guide his side to a victory.

Strasbourg have endured a miserable season so far and are unlikely to trouble Rennes in this game. Rennes have an excellent set of players and have a point to prove this Friday.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Rennes

