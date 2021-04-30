Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Melbourne Victory take on Central Coast Mariners at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory have endured a difficult campaign so far and are currently in 11th place in the A-League standings. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sydney FC and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Central Coast Mariners find themselves in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The Mariners were thrashed by Brisbane Roar in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Marco will miss three matches as a result of his red card on Wednesday night. #CCMFC #WontBackDown

Read 👇👇 — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) April 30, 2021

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 23 matches out of a total of 46 games played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed 11 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 victory. Both teams missed a fair share of chances on the day and will have to be more clinical in this game.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-L

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 most expensive transfers in Arsenal history

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Melbourne Victory need to win this game

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Marco Rojas has recovered from his injury and will be available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness is nursing an injury at the moment and has been sidelined for this game. Marco Urena is currently serving a three-game suspension and is unavailable for this match.

Injured: Gianni Stensness

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marco Urena

Advertisement

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Steve Kean on our returning players, squad rotation and this Sunday's clash with the Mariners 💬 #MVFC #Since05 pic.twitter.com/0gN5ZTxCrm — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) April 30, 2021

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Masato Kudo

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

With Marco Urena suspended for this game, Central Coast Mariners will have to find an alternative source of attacking impetus in this game. The Mariners were well below their best against Brisbane Roar and have a point to prove this weekend.

Melbourne Victory have endured a miserable campaign so far and will look to pull off an upset in this match. Central Coast Mariners are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 0-2 Central Coast Mariners

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?