Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Melbourne Victory take on Macarthur FC on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side edged Central Coast Mariners to an important 1-0 victory last month and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Bulls were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle Jets in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have a flawless record against Melbourne Victory and have won both matches played between the two teams so far. Melbourne Victory have never defeated the Bulls in an official fixture and will look to create history on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Macarthur FC. Melbourne Victory were outclassed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-D

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-L-D

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Team News

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Rai Marchan is recovering from surgery at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Roderick Miranda is carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Rai Marchan

Doubtful: Roderick Miranda

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match against Melbourne Victory this weekend. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Tomi Juric

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Aisen Ishak, Leigh Broxham, Edmond Lupancu, Stefan Nigro; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Lleyton Brooks; Francesco Margiotta

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc



It was an honour to play a part in the inaugural Pride Game on Saturday! Football is for everyoneIt was an honour to play a part in the inaugural Pride Game on Saturday! Football is for everyone 🌈It was an honour to play a part in the inaugural Pride Game on Saturday! https://t.co/9DHtAzpUNt

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Macarthur FC have exceeded expectations so far and will look to extend their streak this weekend. The Bulls have improved their squad this season and will be confident ahead of this match.

Melbourne Victory have experienced a slump after a strong start to their campaign and will need to step up in the coming weeks. Macarthur FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Macarthur FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi