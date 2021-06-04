Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Melbourne City take on Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the league table at the moment and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory have endured a largely difficult league campaign so far and are currently in 11th place in the A-League standings. The Melbourne outfit produced a stunning 6-1 victory against Western United last week and will want to step up in this game.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, have enjoyed a spectacular season and find themselves at the top of the table. The league leaders were shocked by Brisbane Roar in their previous game, however, and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 matches apiece out of a total of 34 games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April earlier this year and ended in a stunning 7-0 victory for Melbourne City. Melbourne Victory were dismal on the day and will need to step up in this game.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-L

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-L-L

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Team News

Melbourne Victory have a depleted squad

Melbourne Victory

Nick Ansell and Robbie Kruse have made progress with their recovery but might not be risked in this fixture. Marco Rojas, Birkan Kirdar, and Brandon Lauton are injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Marco Rojas, Brandon Lauton, Birkan Kirdar

Doubtful: Nick Ansell, Robbie Kruse

Suspended: None

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout and Nathaniel Atkinson are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Aiden O'Neill has recovered from his knock and is available for selection.

Injured: Andrew Nabbout, Nathaniel Atkinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Storm Roux, Leigh Broxham, Dylan Ryan, Adama Traore; Jacob Butterfield, Jake Brimmer; Elvis Kamsoba, Callum McManaman, Ben Folami; Rudy Gestede

Nick Ansell and Robbie Kruse are in contention for Sunday's #MelbDerby



Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Aiden O'Neill, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City were given a harsh reality check against Brisbane Roar last week and will want to make a statement of intent against Melbourne Victory. Jamie Maclaren has been exceptional this season and will play an important role in this match.

Melbourne Victory have suffered a fair share of nightmares against their local rivals this season and have a point to prove this weekend. Melbourne City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 0-2 Melbourne City

