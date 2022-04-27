Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Wellington Phoenix take on Melbourne Victory on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in third place in the A-League standings and have stepped up to the plate this year. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Brisbane Roar in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive so far. The New Zealand-based outfit edged Western Sydney Wanderers to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 22 out of 44 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 11 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Melbourne Victory were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-D-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-W-L

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Robbie Kruse are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jake Brimmer made an impressive comeback against Macarthur FC and will be available this week.

Injured: Matt Acton, Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Clayton Lewis picked up an injury while on international duty and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Reno Piscopo has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Oskar van Hattum, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Brendan Hamill, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Scott Wootton; Nicholas Pennington, Louis Fenton, Walter Sandoval, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Melbourne Victory have excelled in the A-League so far and are in good form at the moment. The away side have won five of their last seven games and will look to build on their impressive streak this week.

Wellington Phoenix have stepped up admirably this season but have had their share of problems against Melbourne Victory in the past. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

