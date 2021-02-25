Melbourne Victory vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Melbourne Victory take on Western United at the Marvel Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a victory this weekend.

Melbourne Victory currently find themselves in 11th place in the A-League standings and have been unable to meet expectations this season. The home side defeated Wellington Phoenix in its previous match and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Western United have also endured a difficult campaign and are in 10th place in the league table. The away side stunned Macarthur FC with a 4-1 victory last week and will need to put in a similar effort in this match.

We're in action this Saturday at Mar✖️el Stadium against the team in na✖️y blue. #BattleOfTheBridge #MVCvWUN #WUFC — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) February 25, 2021

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United have a near-flawless record against Melbourne Victory and have won three games out of four matches played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have never defeated Western United in an official fixture and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Western United. Melbourne Victory scored a late consolation goal on the day and will need to put in a better effort on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-D

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-W-L

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Team News

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Marco Rojas has recovered from his injury and will be available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Joshua Risdon picked up an injury last month and remains sidelined going into this game. Western United are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to work hard against Melbourne Victory.

Injured: Joshua Risdon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Brebs is full of praise for Victory's youthful defenders 👏 #MVFC #Since05 — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) February 25, 2021

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Víctor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Prediction

Western United have shown tremendous improvement over the past week and have a point to prove going into this fixture. Besart Berisha and Alessandro Diamanti were excellent against Macarthur and will have to step up this weekend.

Melbourne Victory arrested their slump against Wellington Phoenix but will face a stern challenge in this match. Western United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Western United

