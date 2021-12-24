Melbourne Victory vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Melbourne Victory take on Western United on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in third place in the A-League standings and have pulled off an impressive comeback this year. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against Melbourne City in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Western United are in second place in the league table at the moment and have also excelled this season. The away side edged Adelaide United to a 1-0 victory last week and will need a similar result in this fixture.

Western United FC @wufcofficial



Hoping for a late Christmas present with another win🎁 Back for more against @gomvfc on Sunday⚔️Hoping for a late Christmas present with another win🎁 Back for more against @gomvfc on Sunday⚔️Hoping for a late Christmas present with another win🎁 https://t.co/utJFw5UXTd

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United have a good record against Mebourne Victory and have won four out of seven matches played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have managed two victories against Western United and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Melbourne Victory. Western United were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-W-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-L

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Team News

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Marco Rojas are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jason Davidson has served his suspension and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Matt Acton, Marco Rojas

Doubtful: Roderick Miranda

Suspended: None

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Western United have a fully-fit squad and have no fitness concerns going into this game. Josh Risdon has managed to put his injuries behind him and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Leigh Broxham, Jason Geria, Brendan Hamill; Joshua Brillante, Rai Marchan; Chris Ikonomidis, Jake Brimmer, Ben Folami; Nick D’Agostino

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc



Be a part of it on Boxing Day: An atmosphere like no other! 🔊Be a part of it on Boxing Day: premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.asp… An atmosphere like no other! 🔊Be a part of it on Boxing Day: premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.asp… https://t.co/Nq0Ym5u01d

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Tomoki Imai, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Prediction

Western United have been fairly impressive in the A-League and have conceded only one goal in the competition. The hosts are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Melbourne Victory have shown improvement this season and will want to make a statement of intent this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are set to share the spoils on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-2 Western United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi