Melgar vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Melgar and Internacional go head-to-head at the Estadio Monumental Virgen de Chapi in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarter-final clash on Thursday.

The hosts saw off Deportivo Cali in the round of 16, while the Brazilian Serie A outfit claimed a 4-3 aggregate victory over Colo Colo.

FBC Melgar @MelgarOficial vs. Internacional ? ¡PUES TU TÍO MELGAR CUMPLE SU PALABRA! 🖤



INICIA LA PREVENTA este sábado 30 de julio exclusiva para ABONADOS 2020 y 2022. (1/3) ¿Recuerdan que mencioné que los abonados tendrían exclusividad en adquirir hasta 4 entradas para el FBC Melgarvs. Internacional¡PUES TU TÍO MELGAR CUMPLE SU PALABRA!INICIA LA PREVENTA este sábado 30 de julio exclusiva para ABONADOS 2020 y 2022. (1/3) ¿Recuerdan que mencioné que los abonados tendrían exclusividad en adquirir hasta 4 entradas para el FBC Melgar🇵🇪 vs. Internacional🇧🇷? 😎 ¡PUES TU TÍO MELGAR CUMPLE SU PALABRA! ❤️🖤INICIA LA PREVENTA este sábado 30 de julio exclusiva para ABONADOS 2020 y 2022. 🙌 https://t.co/uGmHMsZxrW

Melgar made it two wins from two in the Peruvian top-flight as they saw off Universidad Técnica de Cajamarca 1-0 last Friday.

They have now turned their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they claimed a 2-1 aggregate win over Deportivo Cali in the round of 16.

Melgar are currently on an impressive run of 14 wins from their last 15 games on home turf since March.

FBC Melgar @MelgarOficial



¡Felicitaciones, Juan, y que sigan los éxitos! Desde esta tribuna felicitamos a Juan Máximo Reynoso, ex DT rojinegro Campeón Nacional en el 2015, quien asumirá el cargo de nuevo Director Técnico de la @SeleccionPeru con miras a los próximos desafíos del equipo de todos.¡Felicitaciones, Juan, y que sigan los éxitos! Desde esta tribuna felicitamos a Juan Máximo Reynoso, ex DT rojinegro Campeón Nacional en el 2015, quien asumirá el cargo de nuevo Director Técnico de la @SeleccionPeru con miras a los próximos desafíos del equipo de todos. 👏👏¡Felicitaciones, Juan, y que sigan los éxitos!🔴⚫ https://t.co/x0O3eFewLQ

Meanwhile, Internacional returned to winning ways in the Brasileiro Serie A as they edged out Atletico Mineiro 3-0 last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winless run, claiming two draws and losing once in that time.

Internacional, who eliminated Colo Colo in the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, head into Thursday without a win in any of their last four away games, losing twice and claiming two draws since June’s 2-1 win over Goias.

Melgar vs Internacional Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, who will be looking to begin their rivalry on a high and place one foot in the last four of the continental showpiece.

Melgar Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Internacional Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W

Melgar vs Internacional Team News

Melgar

The hosts will be without Leonel Galeano, Johnny Vidales and Pedro Ibáñez, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Leonel Galeano, Johnny Vidales, Pedro Ibáñez

Suspended: None

FBC Melgar @MelgarOficial Nuestro primer equipo entrenó esta mañana con la mentalidad puesta en Internacional este jueves 4 a las 5:15 pm Nuestro primer equipo entrenó esta mañana con la mentalidad puesta en Internacional este jueves 4 a las 5:15 pm 🔴⚫ Nuestro primer equipo entrenó esta mañana con la mentalidad puesta en Internacional este jueves 4 a las 5:15 pm 💪 https://t.co/BDwqz96Cli

Internacional

Caio Vidal, Rodrigo Moledo, Taison and Alan Patrick are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out this weekend’s game.

Injured: Caio Vidal, Rodrigo Moledo, Taison, Alan Patrick

Suspended: None

Melgar and Internacional Predicted XI

Melgar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Cáceda; Alejandro Ramos, Alec Deneumostier, Leonel Galeano, José Luján; Walter Tandazo, Martín Pérez Guedes; Kevin Quevedo, Alexis Arias, Luis Iberico; Bernardo Cuesta

Internacional Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Vitão, Gabriel Mercado, Moisés; Edenilson, Maurício, Carlos De Pena; Pedro Henrique, Wanderson, Alexandre Alemão

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Melgar vs Internacional Prediction

Melgar have enjoyed a solid run of results at home in this year’s Copa Sudamericana, winning their four home matches. We are backing them to continue in the same vein and claim victory against an Internacional side who have failed to win any of their last four away games.

Prediction: Melgar 2-1 Internacional

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far