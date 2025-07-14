"Melon d'Or or whatever they want" - When Luis Enrique mocked comparisons between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

PSG boss Luis Enrique once shared his thoughts on the widespread comparisons between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two legends of the game have been pitted against each other over the last two decades of their dominance of the sport.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry reached its peak between 2009 and 2018, when they played for rival sides Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. Over the last two decades, both legends have dominated football, winning 13 Ballons d'Or together. While some prefer Messi for his exceptional numbers and overall unmatched playing style, others prefer Ronaldo for his hard work and professional ethic. However, the world of football will remain divided over who is the better footballer.

In a 2016 interview with Barca TV, Luis Enrique shared his take on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The Spaniard's comments came after Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or over Messi that year. The Spaniard believed it was not viable to compare Messi with any other player and said (via ESPN):

"Messi can play any position he wants. If I put him at centre-back, he'd be the best defender on the team. He's just different. It's ridiculous that they're comparing awards -- the Melon d'Or or whatever they want to compare. It's ridiculous."

Enrique continued:

"Not to take anything away or disrespect current players, I'm thinking about past players, too. There's no room for comparisons. Don't forget to compare Messi to players from many years ago. The level was far inferior physically then, players are more prepared today, stronger physically, skills wise, better coaches giving them more info. There will never be another player like him."

At the time of his comments, Luis Enrique was the head coach of Barcelona, where Messi played at that time. The current PSG boss is well-known for leading the Catalans to their second treble in history in the 2014-15 season, with the legendary Argentine at the helm.

When Luis Enrique credited Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for their longevity

Messi - Source: Getty

In a 2020 interview quoted by AS, Luis Enrique was once again asked to discuss the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. While the Spaniard did not appear to change his preference for the Barcelona legend, he credited both legends for their longevity. He said (via Tribuna):

"If you check through your newspaper archives, you already knew what my opinion is and I don't think it will be ideal for me again to comment on who is the best player in the world for me," he said.

He continued:

"What is worthy of praise is the fact that players like Cristiano and Leo Messi keep getting older but maintaining such a high-level thanks to their professionalism, their ambition and their capacity to be motivated and keep achieving goals. Both Cristiano and Messi are examples of that."

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain among the best players in the world despite having left European football around two years ago. Messi is focused on leading Inter Miami to the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup this year, while Ronaldo is gearing up for another season with Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique led Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to their first UEFA Champions League title this season. However, they lost 3-0 to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.

