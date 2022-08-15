3 possible destinations for Memphis Depay

Dutch striker Memphis Depay has been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer and looks set to leave the Catalan club. It is no secret that Barcelona are in a financial crisis and need to offload players this summer.

The club has had to activate financial levers in the past couple of weeks to pay the new signings that have joined the club this summer.

Memphis Depay is one of the players mentioned who the club are trying to sell and the Dutchman has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

Depay was involved in 14 goals last season with 12 goals and two assists across 28 appearances. While he has not reached the heights he reached at Lyon in the past couple of seasons, the stats are still impressive. Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona this summer and would most likely eat into Depay's game-time and severely limit him to the bench. Therefore, a move away from the Catalan club is in Depay's best interest as well, especially with the World Cup coming up towards the end of the year.

We will look at three clubs Memphis Depay could possibly join.

#3. West Ham United

West Ham United are among the clubs that have shown interest in the Dutchman as they have been 'tipped' to sign Memphis Depay, according to Football Insider. It is understood the London club are looking to bolster their attacking options following their opening day defeat to Manchester City.

West Ham improved their attacking department this summer with the signing of Gianluca Scamacca, and should they succeed in bringing Depay to the club, it would be a statement signing. Game time will not be a problem for Depay should he join them, but it seems the only road-block to this deal is the Dutchman's approval.

While it would be an exciting challenge, it is hard to believe that Depay will reject the bigger clubs that are interested in him to join the Hammers.

#2. Juventus is a very real option for Memphis Depay

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juve



Memphis' camp will be in contact with Barça again to discuss contract termination. Juventus want to be fast on Memphis Depay deal on a free transfer. Documents will be sent to player's lawyers soon to check the agreement - it's well advanced, as revealed on Friday.Memphis' camp will be in contact with Barça again to discuss contract termination. Juventus want to be fast on Memphis Depay deal on a free transfer. Documents will be sent to player's lawyers soon to check the agreement - it's well advanced, as revealed on Friday. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juve Memphis' camp will be in contact with Barça again to discuss contract termination. https://t.co/ibyHujW4zC

Juventus are the front-runners in the race to sign the 28-year old. It appears Juve will seal the deal after Depay agreed to a contract termination with Barcelona. Last week, the Dutchman had already agreed on personal terms with Juventus and an announcement of him joining the Italian side seems imminent, according to Football Italia.

While nothing has been confirmed and Depay could potentially join another club, it is understood that the deal will be completed once the final details have been resolved. However, we have seen transfers collapse many a times at the last minute.

Nonetheless, Juventus seem to be the favorites in attaining Memphis Depay's services on a free transfer following the Dutchman's contract termination with Barcelona.

#1. Manchester United

FIVE @FIVEUK Memphis Depay’s agents have made contact with Manchester United [



But Depay has also held talks with Juventus over a possible 2-year deal! [



🤔 Manchester or Turin? Where’s Depay heading? Memphis Depay’s agents have made contact with Manchester United [ @TheAthleticUK But Depay has also held talks with Juventus over a possible 2-year deal! [ @FabrizioRomano 🤔 Manchester or Turin? Where’s Depay heading? 🇳🇱🔴❓ Memphis Depay’s agents have made contact with Manchester United [@TheAthleticUK]🇮🇹❓ But Depay has also held talks with Juventus over a possible 2-year deal! [@FabrizioRomano]🤔 Manchester or Turin? Where’s Depay heading? https://t.co/G94dzelbkz

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag are in desperate need of quality players after their disastrous start to the Premier League campaign. The attacking department is one area United are seriously looking at, with the club also being linked to Alvaro Morata.

According to Sky Sports, United are looking into terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract following his negative impact on the team's morale.

This means United will be left with Anthony Martial as the only established centre-forward at the club should Ronaldo leave. Martial is currently nursing a injury and while he should be available for the club's next league game against Liverpool, he will need a partner for load management.

Memphis Depay is a former United player and the club have shown interest in him this summer. Last time out, it was clear he was not given a fair chance under Jose Mourinho, which led to Depay's eventual exit. During his time at Old Trafford in 2015-17, the Dutchman showed he had talent, and it was unfortunate for him and United as well that they weren't a good fit under Mourinho.

According to a report from The Athletic, United are interested in the 28-year-old and submitted an enquiry for him to Barcelona. It is also understood the player's representatives have been in contact with the club regarding a potential return. It will be intriguing to see if United push forward on this deal and attempt to lure Memphis Depay back to Old Trafford.

