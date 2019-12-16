Memphis Depay may miss the rest of the season after suspected ACL injury



Memphis Depay may be out for the rest of the season after reportedly suffering an ACL injury. The Lyon forward was replaced at half-time following his collision with Hamari Traore in the 29th minute during Sunday's Ligue 1 defeat at home to Rennes.

The Dutch international has reportedly damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Confirming the injury, Juninho said:

"We expect Memphis' injury to be quite serious."

"We expect it to keep him out for the rest of the season. He's our captain and I'm sad for him."

Depay has been quite instrumental for Lyon this season as he has scored nine goals and assisted two in the 13 league appearances he has made so far. Meanwhile, he has also scored five goals in the Champions league as well.

This comes as a major blow to Lyon as well as the Netherlands national team. Lyon are currently eighth on the points table and with their captain and leading goalscorer out for long time, they face a mammoth task of finishing in top 4. And with Euro 2020 closer than ever, the national side would also be hoping that their star player recovers in time.