Memphis Depay will 'do everything he can' to join Barcelona in January, says Lyon president

Lyon president Jean Michel-Aulas has revealed that Memphis Depay is disappointed that he was not able to join Barcelona this summer but will "do everything he can" to complete the switch in January.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Memphis Depay in the recently-concluded transfer window as they considered the Lyon star to be an ideal replacement for Luis Suarez.

Suarez left Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid after being told by new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman that he does not feature in his plans.

The Dutchman was keen to reunite with Memphis Depay, a player he coached during his two-year stint as the manager of the Netherlands national team.

A deadline-day deal for the 26-year-old failed due to Barcelona's enormous wage bill and Aulas' refusal to entertain bids for his players after Friday. Reports have suggested that the Catalan giants had agreed to sign the former Manchester United player for €5 million plus €10 million in variables.

Lyon president Aulas, however, expects the Catalan giants to return for Depay in January.

Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas opens up on Memphis Depay's failed negotiations with Barcelona

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Jean Michel-Aulas was quoted saying:

"Since the beginning I have been clear with Memphis. I spoke with president Bartomeu at Barcelona twice, he told me he couldn't see how things could happen. I know that Koeman made him continue to hope and that Memphis was ready to make sacrifices."

"Today, he is disappointed, but not towards Lyon, more towards Barcelona. He is going to do everything he can to find himself in a position where he moves there in January."

Aulas added:

"It is not up to me to make that decision, it is Juninho, in the same way that he has taken full responsibility for transfer situations with Vincent Ponsot. Rudi Garcia, he fought with everything he had for Memphis to stay. I have not abandoned the idea of extending his contract ( Depay's), but as he has always said no, it looks difficult to do."

Barcelona have retained the services of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho this summer, providing them with a wealth of options up front, so it will be interesting to see if the club will still try to sign Depay come January.