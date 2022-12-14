Meppen vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15th 2022

Meppen will host Werder Bremen at the Hänsch-Arena on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The home side have endured a disastrous league campaign and currently find themselves in the drop zone of the 3 Liga standings, with just 13 points from 17 games. They faced Osnabruck on home turf in their last league outing and were beaten 3-0, marking yet another winless outing for the SVM.

Thursday's game will mark Meppen's final match of 2022 and they will be looking to close out the year on a high.

Werder Bremen have had mixed results this season but have had a largely positive return to the top flight and currently find themselves in the top half of the Bundesliga standings.

They were beaten 2-1 by high-flying RB Leipzig in their last league outing, with Christian Gross' second-half strike sandwiched between goals from Die Rotten Bullen.

The visitors will face Koln on their return to competitive action next year and will be looking to continue their preparations for the game this week.

Meppen vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Meppen and Werder Bremen. The visitors are undefeated in their four previous matchups, winning three times and drawing the other.

Bremen have scored 23 goals in their four games in this fixture, with 13 of those goals coming in their first-ever meeting against Meppen.

SVM have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Only two of Die Werderaner's six league defeats in the Bundesliga this season have come on the road.

Meppen have picked up just eight points on home turf in the league this season, the second-fewest in the German third tier.

The home side have conceded 30 goals in the 3. Liga this season. Only Oldenburg have conceded more.

Meppen vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Meppen are on a 13-game winless streak across all competitions, dating back to mid-August. They have lost their last four home games and could struggle here.

Bremen's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and marked their third win in their last five matches across all competitions. They are overwhelming favorites for Thursday's game and should come out on top.

Prediction: Meppen 0-3 Werder Bremen

Meppen vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bremen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of Bremen's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last eight matches)

