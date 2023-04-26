“Messi is my god”, “Did it better than me” – Ronaldinho’s twitter account reportedly hacked as now-deleted messages come to light

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho's Twitter account was hacked as it turned into a Lionel Messi fan page on Tuesday. The page's name was changed to "Leo Messi is my god."

The account tweeted out that the Argentine did it better than the Brazilian legend on the football pitch. Here are a couple of tweets that have since been deleted:

“I’ve always dreamed of learning how to play football. But Lionel Messi did it better than me.”

Another tweet read:

“Messi is great.”

However, those messages have since been deleted and things have returned to normalcy.

Ronaldinho shared the pitch with the Argentine maestro during their time together at Barcelona. They played 80 matches together and combined for nine goals.

When Lionel Messi spoke about Ronaldinho's Barcelona exit

After his move from Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldinho lifted Barcelona to glory in a difficult time for the club. The Brazilian was the Blaugrana's crown jewel. He scored 94 goals and provided 70 assists in 207 games during his time at the Catalan club.

The Brazilian ace won five trophies with the Catalan club. However, the situation changed when Pep Guardiola took charge of the club in 2008 as he shipped the 2006 Ballon d'Or winner to AC Milan.

The Argentine no.10 recently expressed his grief at how the situation played out. The Argentine superstar said (via Indian Express):

“What happened was ugly. He didn’t deserve that after everything he did for the club. Changing Barcelona’s history. The way he left was very strange, I wish I could have spent a couple more years with him.”

Despite hailing from two rival Latin American countries, the two superstar players have always held each other in high regard. They have nothing but immense mutual respect for each other's abilities and qualities. The Brazilian, in fact, was the assist provider when the Argentine scored his first professional goal.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes